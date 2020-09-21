Stokes County family offer people a taste of farm life

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — There is nothing better in the fall than an old-fashioned hayride.

“People come and tell us how excited they are that we are doing this,” said Jessica Armstrong with Armstrong Artisan Farm. Jessica, and her husband, Austin, say a family farm has always been a dream come true.

“I grew up on a small tobacco farm, and we raised just a few acres of tobacco,” Austin said. “I think growing up on the farm and exploring on [my grandfather’s farm] always put in my heart that I always wanted to have a piece of land somewhere.”

To make a farm work, the couple knew they would have to do something more than raise crops and livestock, so they’ve opened their 80 acres to the public to enjoy fields covered in sunflowers, corn mazes and lots of pumpkins.

“This year we added a lot of different pumpkin varieties,” Jessica said. “We really pride ourselves on not being a commercial attraction. We are more a day on the farm.”

Complete with livestock, their farm is a chance for everyone to get a little taste of farm life.

You can find Armstrong Artisan Farm at 1499 Brook Cove Road, Walnut Cove.

Visit them online at armstrongartisanfarm.com