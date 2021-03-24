Step into the world of Winston-Salem’s ‘Mrs. Cottontail and Friends’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christi Eley’s bunnies have a costume for every holiday.

“We call this the Bunny Burrow,” said Eley, as she enters a room in her home dedicated to her passion. “All these bunnies were given to me, people buy me bunny gifts at Christmas, birthdays.”

It’s also a place where the customers of her business can step into the world of “Mrs. Cottontail and Friends.”

“It’s for people who might want a simple birthday celebration with one or two kids or a play date,” she said. “We even have adults come.”

For over a decade, she’s taken her show on the road to birthday parties and nursing homes.

“It’s part entertainment, part therapy.”

Then along came the pandemic and her work was shutdown. But it gave her time to do something she’s wanted to do for years, write a children’s book, — “Mr Flopsy, Whispers from God: A lesson on being still.”

“It’s what I learned personally from bunnies all these years and it’s what we all had to learn this year, just be still, be quiet, just take it as it comes,” she said. “Follow your dreams and just be joyful, magical and use your imagination and the bunnies bring out all of that, especially by dressing them up.”

You can find her book online where ever books are sold.