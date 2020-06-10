Seagrove man creates incredible works of art with chainsaw

SEAGROVE, N.C. — In the middle of the state’s pottery capital, Dakota Wallace is carving his own niche and it has nothing to do with clay.

“I don’t draw anything out,” Wallace said. “I just kind of go at it with a saw screaming until it looks like something.”

It usually ends up looking a whole lot like a bear. He got interested after seeing some videos on chainsaw carvers.

“I really didn’t know if I could or not,” he said. “I just had to try it.”

After he discovered he had a talent for chainsaw carving bears he hasn’t stopped.

“Every day now,” he said. “They don’t ever turn out exactly like I want them but they turn out pretty good anyway.”

He has carved bears of all shapes and sizes and has started doing a lot of other things too from turtles to turkeys.

“Hopefully it just keeps improving,” he said.

You can check out his work on his Facebook page Bear Creek Carvings.