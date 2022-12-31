(WGHP) — In 2022 we lost several beloved Roy’s Folks who helped make our corner of the world a sweeter place.

APRIL

Helen Hauser, 104, who inspired us to never slow down even behind the wheel.

MAY

Bob Burleson, 90, used his humor and hospitality to build a legacy with Kepley’s Bbq.

JUNE

Betty Salmons, 85, used her talented hands to create beautiful works of art out of tobacco twine.

JULY

Ruth Edwards, 99, was a proud “Rosie the Riveter” of World War II.

AUGUST

Clyde Mannes, 80, loved pottery, people and bluegrass music. He owned Maness Pottery and Music Barn which became the place musicians wanted to jam on Tuesday nights.

Wally Maultsby, 96, was known for his kindness and “Wally Cakes,,” 7-up pound cakes that he baked for those just needing a smile.

David Whillet, 88, rode his motorcycle over a million miles through North Carolina’s backroads.

SEPTEMBER

Alma Venable, 84, known for resembling Aunt Bee from the Andy Griffith Show, created a museum in Mount Airy to honor the late actress.

OCTOBER

Robert Atkins, 94, helped provide healing to folks after bringing back his old family recipe of Atkins Mystery Salve, now known as Mt. Pilot Mayberry Mystery Healing Salve.

NOVEMBER

Rick Chin, 87, collected bamboo and painted in the style of the old Chinese masters

DECEMBER

Hilda McKnight, 87, kept our world a lot brighter creating thousands of handmade Moravian stars.