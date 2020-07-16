Rose Garden Club in Liberty provides way station for monarch butterflies

LIBERTY, N.C. — Along N.C. 49 you’ll find a different kind of rest area for a different kind of traveler.

“It’s a monarch butterfly way station and we are on the national registry,” said Gail Morgan, with the Rose Garden Club. The group is behind the way station and all the flowers that attract butterflies and bees. “We have about 30 to 40 different varieties of plants and we got a lot of color.”

The way station is the latest project for the garden club, which has been around for a long time.

“It started in 1947 with 11 charter members,” Morgan said. “It’s just a great group of ladies and three gentlemen in our club.”

The way station is more than just a place for people to look at but the plants here are specifically grown for monarch butterflies.

“The milkweed is the only plant that the caterpillar will eat and then they have to have nectar plants in the fall in order to sustain their migration back to Mexico,” Morgan said.

Anyone is welcome to stop by but you’re asked to refrain from picking the flowers.