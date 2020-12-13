Randolph County woman turns life of woodworking into a business

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Heather George is well versed in the tools of woodworking.

“I have been doing woodworking since I was a little kid,” said Heather. “Everybody in the family has done woodworking.”

Lessons from her father and grandfather turned her skills into a hobby and, now, a business that she calls Whittle Spoons Woodworking.

“I love to carve spoons which is where whittle spoons come from,” she said. “I like to carve and I’ve always liked to hand whittle.”

She also spends a lot of time in her shop creating all kinds of things.

“I do anything from shelves to end tables, coffee tables and I get a lot of calls for outdoor furniture,” she said.

Right now she’s busy making wooden Christmas trees as fast as she can.

“I have been wanting some for myself, and when I made it everyone wanted one,” she said. “How often can you say you are doing 100% what you love to do?”

You can find her on social media and online at whittlespoonswoodworking.com.