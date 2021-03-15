Randolph County woman makes works of art with pyrography

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Jeanete Egan’s workshop has become the perfect spot to do art.

“This is my zone, it’s quiet,” she said. “It’s real good form of relaxation and anxiety relief.”

She started doing pyrography to earn some money after being laid off.

“Six years later and I’m still learning,” said Egans, who uses her talents for everything from wall hangings to decorative boxes and walking sticks. “I never know what people are going to ask me for and it just blossoms to something new.”

Her latest creation comes just in time for Easter.

“First time doing [wooden] eggs,” she said as she sketches a design with pencil and then carefully burns it in. “It just takes practices and a lot of patience.”

She uses colored pencils, her imagination, and skills to set the design.

“Sometimes it’s a challenge accepted,” she said.

To check out her work, click here.