Randolph County man creates awesome airbrush works of art

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A little backyard building is a place Glenn Davidson goes to escape.

“It’s very relaxing,” said Davidson, who enjoys the soft sounds of natures combined with the gentle hiss of his airbrush. “I was drawing before I was painting, never thought I would be a painter.”

He studied art in college and says he struggled with oil painting with brushes until he discovered the airbrush.

“It’s like drawing with paint so you can really get that smooth,” he said.

The subjects of his work are things that inspire him.

“This was one of a coworker, she was going through a divorce and I always admired her strength,” he said, describing one of his works. “I called that ‘When that Day Comes.'”

Davidson says often his paintings tell a story.

“I think that’s important in art, you got something to say,” he said.

But like any good story, it’s hard to see it end.

“It’s like a good book you can’t put down,” he said. “You want to get back to it to see what happens.”

You never know what he’ll pull out of the air next.

You can check out his work on Facebook at Davidson Acrylic and Airbrush.