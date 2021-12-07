‘Rafting Down the Haw River to the Sea’; read about 1 of Roy’s Folks’ real-life Huck Finn adventure

Alamance County, N.C. — When Herman Johnson and his buddies were younger they had a dream along the Haw River.

“This is where the dream started, right there, under that tree,” said Johnson who wanted to know where the Haw River could take them. “That’s when we got to thinking about an adventure of going on down the river.”

After years of planning the four took off June 30, 1962 in a homemade raft.

“He went down the river on two pieces of plywood and truck inter-tubes,” said Johnson’s daughter Patty Wilson. “It was a simple time and they used the resources they could gather and made it successful.”

In just seven days their real-life Huckleberry Finn Adventure ended 250 miles away at Carolina Beach and now everyone can read about it.

“The book talks about him growing up poor and what he’s thought his entire life,” said Wilson who helped her dad put the adventure down in paper. Johnson hand wrote his story on scrap pieces of paper that included everything from storms to losing all their food. “It’s very heartfelt and it’s a great book, its a geniun story.”

The lessons he learned would be used for another successful trip down the river 12 years later. You can buy his book “Rafting down the Haw River to the Sea” on Amazon.