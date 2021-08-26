Passing on the torch: Gordon Miner cranks up the steam shovel at the Old Thresher’s Reunion

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Every so many years, another generation takes the helm on lots of the antique equipment you’ll find at the Southeast Old Thresher’s Reunion.

You may remember Willard Moore who impressed us back in 2009 swinging a steam shovel.

Sadly, Willard is gone now, but he left his knowledge with folks like Gordon Miner.

At 81, Gordon knows a thing or two about swingin’ a steam shovel and coal.

Each year, at the annual Southeast Old Thresher’s Reunion, Gordon cranks up the same 1916 Steam Shovel, a Type B Erie, one of only a few left in the country.

“Far as we know it’s the oldest one still operating in the country,” he said.