One of Roy’s Folks shares her secret to a long healthy life as she turns 100

SPARTA, N.C. (WGHP) — Madeline Shepherd will celebrate a major milestone this weekend.

“I can’t believe it,” she said. “I just can’t believe it.”

She’ll turn 100 years young on Saturday, which is something her card-playing friends are still decades away from hitting.

“My preacher asked what I was doing today, and I said the girls are coming by to play cards,” she said with a smile. “He asked ‘how old are the girls?’ And I said 70 to 80.”

Madeline has outlived many of her friends and family.

“I had an aunt that lived to be 95. But other than that, I’ve out beat them all,” she said.

Her secret to a long and healthy life comes down to two things.

She never worries about the little things.

“I’ve never been a person to worry much,” she said as she places another card on the table.

Her other secret is make time for friends.

“It gives you something to do and occupy your time,” she said. “If I was here alone, it would be terrible.”