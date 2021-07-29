One of Roy’s Folks is shaping kids through summer pottery courses

Washington, N.C. — Backstage at the historic Turnage Theater, kids are getting their hands dirty.

“I have a passion for working with kids and I have a passion for working with clay and put those together is magic,” said instructor Heather Summers who was about these half-pint potters’ age when she first got her hands in clay. “Clay is very forgiving, if they mess up they can start over.”

The program, run through the local arts council, gives kids an opportunity to get creative and try new things, including sitting at the potter’s wheel.

“They have the freedom to express themselves however they want,” she said. “Everything can be used for expression, they can use mud, they can make something.”

To learn more about summer art camps, visit your local arts council.