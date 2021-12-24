‘No 2 are the same’; man making unique nativities for a good cause in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — It’s Christmas year-round in Brent Byerly’s workshop.

“This shop was my wife’s grandfather’s shop,” he said. “I started making Nativities as a hobby and it started growing from there..”

His one-of-a-kind Nativities are made with reclaimed wood and are so popular it’s now his full-time job. “No two are the same, I don’t duplicate.”

After his wife battled breast cancer he started donating them to raise money for local cancer organizations. “When someone is sick, especially cancer, you feel helpless, and we wanted to fight back however we could,” he said.

Recently he teamed up with local artists raising $1,155 for women fighting breast cancer.

“I gave each artist a piece of wood and I said I want you to paint it, in your own style with the idea that it’s going to have a nativity built around it,” he said.

They are symbols of the season, made with a mission of helping others along the way.

“I know what I want to do from now on,” he said. “I wish I had figured this out when I was 20.”

You can find him on Facebook under the page: Be Your Own Fish.