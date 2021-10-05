‘Mr. Sunshine’ works to make our corner of the Piedmont Triad a little brighter at Dogwood Farms

BELEWS CREEK, N.C. — Fall color is in bloom at Dogwood Farms.

“If you can’t grow zinnias you need to take up golf,” joked Dogwood Farms owner Chris Crump. “They are easy to grow, very forgiving.”

Crump first started planting wildflowers for the DOT then brought his work home as a hobby.

“I like to grow flowers,” he said. “‘My grandparents were all into growing flowers.”

His son Colt has been right by his side. For several years now the two have been making our corner of the world more beautiful and sweeter. Colt has taken up beekeeping which goes hand in hand with the fields of flowers.

“He’s all about this place and that’s the best part about it,” said Chris. “He’s been on that tractor with me since he was 6 months old.”

Chris first started planting sunflowers which earned him the name “Mr. Sunshine.” Families and photographers started to come by and with social media growth expanded.

“Life is not about making hundreds and thousands of dollars,” said Chris. “It’s all about your time and what you do with it and makes others happy.”

Dogwood Farms is open every day for the next several weeks. For updated times and conditions please visit them on Facebook Dogwood Farm.