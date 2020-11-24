Mount Airy man makes ornate Christmas ornaments out of wood

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — As woodworking shops go, Tyler Minor’s shop fits him just right.

“We are like a micro shop,” he said, in his 80-square-foot shop. “Small shops like small things.”

Using a scroll saw, he cuts three-dimensional Christmas ornaments out of a single block of wood.

“The more you do it, the better you get at it,” Minor said, as he cut the very detailed works of art. “Every little hole is a cut, some people do this with a laser but this is all done with a saw.”

He learned to make the ornaments from an older woodworker who wanted to pass it on.

“So I gave it a shot,” he said.

After making hundreds of them he’s still excited to see how each one turns out.

“The best part is the last cut, that’s what I’m always looking for,” he said, with his girlfriend Ashley helping. “She does most of the sanding and filing.”

His ornaments can be found in homes all over the world, all made right here in this little shop.

“I can never make tables in here, but we can make ornaments,” he said.

You can find his work for sale at the Concord Corner Store in Meadows of Dan, Virginia, or on Facebook at Minor Made Woodworks.