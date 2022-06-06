MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) – At almost every event in town, you’ll most likely find Robbie Curlee with his camera in hand.

“I just love the small town atmosphere,” said Curlee, who retired to the town that inspired Mayberry a few years ago. “There is always something going on here.”

He started capturing town events when he volunteered to take photographs for the local arts council. In addition to shows and festivals, Curlee takes images daily around town and then gives them all away.

His generosity has earned him the unofficial title of Mayberry’s photographer.

“It’s two-way,” he said. “I get a lot of enjoyment out of doing it.”

You can find his images on social media and used by local tourism and downtown groups, all gifted to help promote this place he loves.

“I believe you should do what you can and enjoy doing it.”