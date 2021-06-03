Meet ‘the third kid’ in this Davidson County family: Winny the goat

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Her name is Winny, and she’s a goat.

“She looks like a little Winny so I started calling her Winny,” said Bailey Hill who fell in love with the goat after it was born on her aunt’s farm. “She just wanted to be cuddled and held.”

But Winny has some special needs.

“She needs a little extra love and attention,” said Bailey. “She sometimes has trouble walking but we are working with her.”

Bailey’s sister Myra and parents have all pitched in to help.

“She kind of nuzzled her way into our family and has become the third kid,” Bailey said.

The sisters love to dress her up in tutu’s and take her places.

“Pretty much anywhere we go,” said Myra Hill. Including restaurant drive-thrus. “We started thinking she kind of looks like the Chick fil-a cow and that’s where the TikTok idea came about.”

They’ve posted several videos on the social media app.

“People get so much joy and laughter out of it,” said Myra. “Seeing her dressed up and actually enjoying being dressed up is not typical of a goat.”

Despite her physical challenges, this kid is going places.

“She’s not an average goat,” said Myra.