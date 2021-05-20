Meet the Davidson County gardener whose world is always in bloom

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — There is always something blooming in the yard of Jimmy Speas.

“I like color, some people like a lot of green plants but I like the blooms,” said Speas who cares for everything from orchids to dahlias. “These plants will grow anywhere from 3 feet tall up to 5 and half feet tall.”

He has over a hundred different varieties. Speas pots them in the winter and, after they sprout and are big enough, he’ll put them in beds outside.

“You never know by looking at the tuber how big the blooms will be,” he said. “I look forward to finding new varieties.”

His dahlias will start blooming in June through frost.

“It’s addictive,” he said. “You buy a couple. and then the next year you see different varieties you want too.”

The interest is growing so much that Speas helped started the Central Carolina Dahlia Society.

Their first meeting is set for July 10 at 1 p.m. inside the Home & Garden Building at the Winston-Salem fairgrounds.