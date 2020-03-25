Man hopes Stokes County store will connect past to future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTON, N.C. -- In the middle of this community, right in the middle of the main road, once stood the Stokes County courthouse.

After the county seat moved to Danbury the building remained and was used as a store over the years.

"People come in and they see the picture on the wall and they say 'where is that,' said Miles Montgomery who shares his hometown's history in pictures on the wall of his story, the Daily Basket. "I say it use to sit right there in the middle of the road."

Though it's gone now, a lot of things in this community have stayed the same.

"This was the old post office of Germanton," said Montgomery, who opened a store inside the former office called The Daily Basket. "Never had I'd thought I would run this store," he said. "I wanted to do something here for a long time."

In many ways, the store is what you'd expect to find in rural communities.

"We kind of kept the old country store feel here," he said pointing out that much of what they sell was made close by. "We wanted a local market and an outlet for local farmers." They sell everything from local food to spring flowers and gardening.



Miles hopes the store will connect the past with the future...

"We felt it was important for our county and hometown to have a place like this," he said. "We are trying to keep the history alive in Stokes County."



You can find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dailybasketnc/

