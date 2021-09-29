Longtime Triad radio personality Ralph Shaw retiring after 49 years behind the mic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve listened to the radio in the Piedmont Triad, the voice of Ralph Shaw has most likely fallen in your ears.

“Radio to me is fun,” said Shaw, who plans to retire from WTOB Thursday after 49 years behind the mic. “I had planned to go into pharmacy.”

But a love for broadcasting bit him early.

“When I was young I got bronchitis and when my voice came back my dad said, ‘What’s that?’” Shaw said. “I said, ‘I hope it’s something I can make some money with.’”

Shaw spent some time in television too working for all the channels in the Piedmont, including WGHP, but he returned to his first love.

“I did mornings at Rock 92 from 1987 to 1991 and we said and did things on air that you probably couldn’t get away with now.”

But it’s his connection that’s been the reward.

“In so many instances that radio voice is the only person that many people have contact with,” he said. “I’m proud of what I’ve done I hope that I’ve entertained and informed and maybe made a difference.”