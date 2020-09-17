Local woman turns rocks into art by painting them

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – Beth and Dale Smith love making music together.

“Dale started learning how to flat pic,” Beth said. “I eventually got the bass, and so we would do a lot of festivals and fiddler conventions.”

Then came the pandemic, which ended all the public performances.

“When COVID started and I wasn’t working, I needed something to occupy my time,” she said.

She found something thanks to the rocks that she and Dale have plenty of on their property.

“This is Flat Shoals Creek, and this is where I get most of my rocks. It’s kind of like looking for shells at the beach,” Beth said.

She turns the rocks into a work of art by painting them.

She started trying it 20 years ago after buying a book on painting rocks and tried creating a ladybug.

“It was ugly, so I put the book down,” she said.

Until the pandemic hit, when she decided to give it another try.

“They say find what you love to do, and you’ll never work a day in your life, and it’s true with rock painting,” Beth said. “I just love it. I will sit down to paint, and it’s supper time, and it feels like I’ve been here an hour.”

With the endless supply of rocks, the possibilities of what she can paint are also endless.

You can find her work at Priddy’s General Store and The Arts Place in Danbury.