Local woman makes decorative macramé designs

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Karla Tucker is doing what is most commonly known as macramé.

“I like to call it knot works, which probably goes back hundreds and thousands of years,” Karla said.

She creates decorative designs using threads and knots.

“The difficult part is figuring it out, especially when you want to do a certain pattern…how long the cord needs to be, how many cords you need. That’s the tricky part,” she said.

Some of the designs involved quite an investment of time.

“I never really know how it’s going to turn out,” she said. “I have a rough idea, but it kind of does what it wants.”

Karla knows eventually, she’ll have to cut ties and move on to the next one.

“There is a point that I’m really attached to it,” she said. “My goal is to make pieces that people can enjoy.”

She makes it look easy, but it’s not.

“I put a lot of heart and soul and love into it,” Karla said.

You can find her work, Star Frye Knotworks, on Facebook and Instagram.