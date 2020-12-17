Local winery operator keeps a close eye on weather, shares his winter prediction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C.— As a young boy growing up in Lexington, Sid Proctor became keenly aware of the weather.

“At a young age I was very interested in it,” said Proctor. “I always try to make a prediction, especially in the wintertime, because that’s the hardest time to make a prediction.”

The subject has always been on his mind.

“One day in sixth grade we had a requirement that we needed to interview someone that we would like to become,” he said. “I thought it would be great to interview a weather person.”

He ended up interviewing Jerry Merritt who was the weatherman at WGHP-TV at the time.

“I interviewed him, took the paperwork back and got an A,” he said.

The experience would influence him to go on to study broadcast journalism at UNC-Chapel Hill and take some courses in meteorology. Despite successful work in his classes, he ended up not pursuing a carrier in meteorology. Today he does business with a weather theme, Weathervane Winery.

“In the winery business we have to keep a keen eye on the weather,” said Proctor, who turns to technology and nature’s signs for a forecast. “I look at the woolly worms, persimmon seeds, old wives’ tales are very important.”

From thickness of corn husks to fog in August, Proctor looks at several old wives’ tales. “The best one, Grandma Hege told me, is if a cat’s sleeping with its head turned up rain is coming within 24 hours.”

So, what are the signs telling him about this winter?

“I think three snowstorms, eight inches total and maybe an ice storm.”