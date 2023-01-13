WALNUT COVE, N.C. (WGHP) — The king of rock and roll may be gone, but Taylor Vaden is keeping his music and moves alive.

“It’s strictly a tribute,” said Vaden backstage at the Palmetto Theater while getting ready for a sold-out performance. “I just like to entertain people, and that’s what started the whole thing.”

He was first introduced to Elvis in the second-grade. His grandfather’s record collection included the Elvis album “Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite.”

“That’s the record that got me hooked,” he said. “Then I started studying his moves and voice.”

It wasn’t long until he was performing for the second-grade talent show and his family.

“The whole family would sit in the living room and watch for hours,” said Shannon Booth, Taylor’s mom. “We all went in together and bought his first jumpsuit.”

That was Taylor’s world until middle school.

“I started getting picked on. Kids would say ‘oh, he’s the Elvis guy,’ so I put it away for a while,” he said.

But by his high school senior talent show, his performance was back.

“Some friends talked me into doing the senior high school talent show, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” he said.

His love of Elvis brought a lot of good to his life. He met his wife, Leanne, who is an Elvis fan herself, and found his own singing voice in contemporary Christian music.

“I hope [Elvis] likes it, and I hope he would be flattered and see it as a respect thing,” he said. “It’s strictly a tribute.”

You can find Taylor on social media and his website.