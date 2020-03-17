Local man honors grandfather by continuing family tradition of plowing fields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Josh Stevens does something not many people do any more.

"It's a dying breed," he said as he prepared his Belgian horses, Buck and Dan. "I don't know anyone who does this anymore."

With his trusty team he heads out to plow his fields.

"I always just liked to plow," Stevens said.

He got his first plow for Christmas when he was just a kid. What was once considered work, he considers pleasure.

"It's just quiet. Mo tractor running. You just feel the dirt," Stevens said.

It's here where he feels closest to the land, to nature and to his grandfather, Junior Robbins, who was one of the best known horsemen in the area.

"In my opinion, he was the best there ever was," Stevens said.

Robbins had a profound influence on his life. After he passed away, Stevens knew he would follow in his footsteps.

"I'm eat up with it about as bad as he," Stevens said. "Just something I was put on earth to do."