Local man fulfills dream of running saw mill

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – When Joe Whicker was a little boy, saw mills dotted the local landscape.

“It was something that always fascinated me,” Whicker said. “You take an old ugly log and see what came out of it.”

Those childhood memories stuck with him all his life.

“Never could own one until later on in the years,” said Whicker, who discovered a neighbor had a saw mill he wanted to sell. “This mill was made in Winston-Salem in 1925.”

Whicker even has the original bill of sale.

But owning a sawmill and running a saw mill are two different things.

With the help of his son, Marty, they pretty much figured it out, turning raw logs into all kinds of lumber. This week, they’re working on cross-ties.

“It’s really entertaining. A lot of fun if nothing goes wrong,” he said. “I’ve got all my fingers.”

Being well pass his retirement age, running the saw mill isn’t something he has to do. Its something he wants to do.

“You got to keep something going.”