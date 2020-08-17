Local man creates unique furniture in his shop

THOMASVILLE, N.C — There is nothing Glenn Miller enjoys more than working in his shop.

“I love the smell of it, the feel of it,” Miller said.

He has been building creative furniture most of his life.

“I got to thinking I don’t want to do just any ordinary clock…something that’s different, and that’s the time my daughter was born, and I’d read these stories, ‘Cat and the Hat,’ ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and then it hit me: a whimsical clock.”

He applies his creativity to everything he makes like his rocking chairs, which he’s spent years perfecting.

“This one gives you a nice lumbar support,” he said. “The key here is your lumbar is low, so better have your lumbar support low, and then you got a double contour seat.”

Glenn has built a lot of rockers and gone through a lot of wood.

“Some of that scrap I couldn’t use in a rocking chair,” he said. “So I said there has got to be something for this wood.”

He started building some decorative boxes out of the scrap wood, giving him another reason to spend time in his shop.

“I would be lost if I didn’t have to do it,” Miller said.