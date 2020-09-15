Local man captures North Carolina wilderness in his photos

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — When outdoors, Lindsay Pendleton is in his natural habitat.

“I grew up outside. I love the outdoors,” Pendleton said. “I was one of those kids that would be outside from 9 a.m. ’til dark.”

Today if he’s outside, he usually has his camera with him.

“I’ve always enjoyed taking photographs,” he said, especially when it comes to bears. In fact it was a chance encounter with a bear in eastern North Carolina that started him on this path.

“A black bear stood up with a heart birthmark on her chest, and she stood there for 20 minutes and we just shared that moment together, and I was like…’this is me.’”

He’s spent a lot of time down east during the annual waterfowl migration, too.

Whether it is focusing on birds rown east or the elk in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, his photograph is his way of answering the call of the wild.

“The heart of all this is an excuse to be outside,” he said. “You wouldn’t see these things if you didn’t go out looking for them.”