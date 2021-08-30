Local family has been bringing fresh seafood to Winston-Salem for nearly 40 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four nearly four decades, the Hardesty family has been bringing fresh seafood to Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe.

“I had very good parents,” said Virginia Hardesty, who started the business with her late husband Charlie. The couple both grew up in a Beaufort fishing family. “Our dads came home with fish straight off the boat, and one day we said we are just going to go with what we know.”

Since 1984, they’ve been bringing seafood to the Twin City. Almost daily fresh fish is delivered to their store on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive from the Carolina coast.

“Growing up, everyone knows who I was,” said Hardesty’s daughter Ashley Armstrong, who is helping carry on the family business’ rich legacy. “It’s a heavy burden, but it’s a graceful burden because I don’t mind carrying it. It’s honoring.”

With her culinary and social media skills, she’s bringing a new generation of ideas to this timeless profession.

“I knew there were things that I could bring to this business that could propel us for the future,” she said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe is open every day but Sunday.