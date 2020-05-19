Local couple shares love of birdwatching by opening birding center

Winston-Salem, N.C. — Nathan and Sarah Gatto spend a lot of time together watching birds.

It all started when they were in college, and he was majoring in biology, and she was taking a class in birdwatching.

“I was not interested at all,” said Sarah, who soon discovered a whole new world that she never noticed. “I was like ‘oh my gosh. We have these colorful pretty birds in North Carolina.’ I finally started going for his binoculars.”

Fast forward a few years, and the couple finds themselves in the bird business buying Wrights Birding Center that was established in the 1980 by George Wright.”

“The opportunity arose,” she said. “It was perfect timing.”

They carry all the things you might expect from spotting scopes, binoculars, feeders, houses and feed.

“Pretty much anything bird related,” she said. “Just not birds.”

They also lead a number of bird watching trips. You could say these high school sweethearts are a couple of love birds that’ve found a perfect way to make a living.

“We get to talk about birds all day.”

You can visit Wright’s Birding Center on Country Club Road.