Lexington’s Southern Lunch is a family tradition

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Longevity, friendly smiles and good home cooking are common ingredients at the Southern Lunch.

“I’ve been cooking ever since I was 16 years old,” said 97-year-old LeVern Owens who started cooking here in 1958 and passed on the menu to longtime cooks Tim Dye and Donald Davis. “I still stop by.”

Owens is credited with much of the southern homestyle cooking you find on the menu today.

“Levern fed me as a kid on a stool back in the back,” said Herb Lohr. “Levern is the one that brought this in to prominence with all the different number of items we sell each day.”

Lohr’s grandfather, Herbert, started the restaurant in 1925 and passed it on to his dad Fred. Herb’s niece Allison is next in line.

“My PawPaw Fred was the greatest man I ever knew, and to carry on his legacy, his father and Herb’s legacy, it means a lot to me,” said Allison. “It makes me a little nervous but I’m excited to carry on this family tradition.”

To find out more about Southern Lunch in Lexington or see the specials, visit their Facebook page.