Let it snow! Davidson County man builds specialty snow machines after being inspired by 4-year-old daughter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – When Justin Beck is around, there is always a chance of snow.

“You hear the phrase people make it rain. Instead of making it rain, I make it snow,” Beck said.

He builds and sells snow making machines under the name Just-Snow. He got the idea when his daughter was 4 years old.

“She comes to me and says ‘daddy, I want to play in the snow,'” he said. “So I did some research and found some free plans, pipe fittings with some nozzles, and we put it together and made some snow.”

The machines he makes today have come a long way since then. They are miniature versions of what he saw on a ski trip.

“Right outside our condo, they had a snow gun,” he said. “I took some pictures. And when I got home, I said ‘I can build this, just going to shrink it down to a home level.'”

His machines worked and successfully made snow.

Now he sells them all over the United States and Canada. Despite all the work, he never gets tired of seeing one machines work its magic.

“I love doing it,” he said. “I love making snow.”

