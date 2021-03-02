Kernersville man makes ornate moccasins

KERNERVILLE, N.C. — There are not a lot of people who can do what Matt Glascoe does.

“It takes a special kind of person,” said Glascoe, who is one of a handful of artists behind Catskill Mountain Moccasins. “I like the artistry, it’s endless customization.”

From his home workshop he turns raw leather into something useful and beautiful.

“We only do custom-made,” he said. “We take a fitting of your foot and calf and then we make a pattern off you and they are made for you and only you.”

He says wearing a pair are like nothing you’ve ever tried on.

“The inside is lined with sheep skin so it’s like walking on a cloud,” he said. “I like when customers come with ideas, we can recreate tattoos, do portraits, a family crest and pretty much anything you can think of we can do.”

Seeing his colorful finished work, you’d never suspect he was once on a career path to become a doctor. But after discovering his love for leather he stepped into shoemaking by doing an apprenticeship with Anika Jaan, a master moccasin maker.

“It takes an average of three years to learn how to make moccasins,” said Glascoe, who now makes them for people across the country. “I love the artistry of it and the permeance of it.”