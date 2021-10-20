‘If it’s made with love, it’s just got something extra’: Owner of Archdale Bakery serves up slice of happiness

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) – Everything about Monica Moyer is sweet.

“You can get cake and pie anywhere,” Moyer said. “But if it’s made with love, it’s just got something extra to it. That is what I like.”

She’s always loved baking, learning the art from her mom and grandmother. Last year, just before COVID shut everything down, she bought Archdale Bakery.

“Two weeks after we bought it, we had to close,” she said.

But despite that, she pushed forward and every day serves up a slice of happiness to her customers locally and around the world via TikTok.

“Every day at noon, we go live,” she said. “TikTok has really grown for us. We’ve had people drive three hours just to come to the bakery.”

Hundreds tune in for a daily helping of Monica. But she’s also been busy serving up a slice of life.

“I think over the last year of me donating my kidney to someone, that has changed my perspective on life,” said Moyer, who gave a kidney to a stranger she now calls her friend. “Just to see the positivity of her life and a change in her family life that has made a big difference in me as well.”

Moyer is living proof success is the sweetest when we give of ourselves.

“If this pandemic has taught you anything, it’s live life and be thankful,” she said.