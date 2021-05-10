‘I’d always wanted to’: At 92, Winston-Salem woman publishes first children’s book

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At 92, Mary Ruth Fox stays busy. She often paints portraits and landscapes, something she started when she was 10 years old.

“I see something and it’s so beautiful and I know one day it’s going to be gone so I capture it,” said Fox, who also just published her first children’s book. “I think the Lord gave me the time to do what I’d always wanted to do.”

She’s always wanted to write a children’s book but life, family and a career in banking kept her busy.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a good while that I’m going to write that children’s book, so I did,” she said.

It tells a story about a little boy named Sammy whose father was a clown in the circus and he wanted to be like his dad.

Some are surprised a 92-year-old would use her imagination to write her first book.

“People shouldn’t let [age] stand in their way,” said Fox. “No telling what I’ll come up with next.”

You can find the book on Amazon.