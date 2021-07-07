‘I don’t care if it’s sawdust or what, I love this’; sawdust falls away to reveal some amazing work in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Malinda Spaulding fires up her router things get loud and dusty and that’s the way she likes it.

“It relaxes me even though I’m covered in sawdust half the time,” said Spaulding. “I call it my sawdust glitter.”

When the dust settles it reveals some amazing work.

“I was like… I’m going to try this and see what it does, and I was like oh man I love this,” she said. “I don’t care if it’s sawdust or what, I love this.”

Malinda started making wooden signs after seeing it on YouTube and it’s become the perfect craft with her limited mobility. Malinda has spina bifida.

“I was born with it and it left me paralyzed from the ankle down on both feet,” she said. “I use crutches most of the time and a wheelchair.”

She’s had orders for her signs from across the country.

“I could sit here 8 hours and it feels like two.”

She’s carved out a nice little business for herself.

“It’s not work at all, it’s just very soothing and fun for me.”

Check her out online: https://www.facebook.com/MalindasCarvedWoodSigns

