Hill’s Minnow Farm’s homemade ice cream is a big hit

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The sound of a hit-miss engine from the 1930s has become quite the attraction outside Hill’s Minnow Farm on Bringle Ferry Road.

“You have to go as fast as the machine goes, you got to keep up with it,” said Lisa Hill, who you’ll find, along with her husband Ben, each Friday and Saturday making ice cream outside the farm store.

“My grandfather started the business with a little bait shop behind the store,” she said.

They still sell minnows and just about anything else you can imagine.

“I think when you come in the store, I think you are surprised by how much we have,” Hill said. “We kind of started making ice cream to save money for our wedding and after our wedding, we just kept making ice cream because everybody wanted it.”

So much so they can hardly keep up with demand.

“We are making the ice cream as fast as it goes out,” said Hill, who has come up with about 30 different recipes. “Our top two ice creams are peach ice cream and Cheerwine ice cream.”

No matter which one you pick, it tantalizes your taste buds.

“I like to tell people the flavor comes out and slaps you in the face,” she said. “The best thing about ice cream is how happy it makes people.”

IF YOU ARE GOING:

Hill’s Minnow Farm is located on Bringle Ferry Road, on the Rowan County side of High Rock Lake just past Dan Nichols park. They make ice cream on Friday and Saturday and are typically sold out by Monday.