HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Myers is bringing it home for folks with house portraits in watercolor.

“The house portraits are what put me on the map, and it just blew up so quickly from there,” said the former dental assistant who now paints full time. “I 100% surprised myself.”

She taught herself to paint and started with flowers, places and then homes. Her first painting was of her grandmother’s home.

“You never know until you try,” said Myers, who first painted her grandmother’s home. “A home is where families can enjoy one another’s company, make memories, laugh. Those are the things that mean a lot to you.”

She hopes that’s what she helps capture for people in her work.

“I pray over them before I send them out,” she said.

She has sent out hundreds to people across the country and overseas, and she does it all from her Instagram account.

“If you asked me when I started my dental assistant program that I would be quitting my job as a dental assistant to do this full time, I would have said ‘no way. No way,'” she said, proving there is talent hidden in all of us. “It’s fun making paper go from nothing to something. It’s so humbling.”

You can find Elizabeth on Instagram @e.hollanddesigns.