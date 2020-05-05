High Point man uses paper mache to create works of art

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Ken Carpenter likes to make things out of paper mache.

“I started doing it back in the early 90s,” he said, adding that he started making decorations for events like Halloween. “It just flourished into every holiday.”

He takes a mixture of grounded up paper and glue and forms it into different shapes.

“It’s very therapeutic because you just sort of lose yourself,” he said. “It’s inexpensive and you just need a little bit of talent and you can train yourself.”

Carpenter said it’s the perfect craft for people to learn while staying at home during the pandemic.

