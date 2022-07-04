HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Danny and Dolly Jennings are celebrating not just sixty years of marriage but sixty years of working together as well.

Danny took over Bicycle Toy & Hobby from his father soon after the two got married. His father opened the shop in 1927. Today, it’s the oldest family-run bike shop in North Carolina.

“I’ll never forget the first time he took me out for a long ride,” Dolly said. “I had no idea how far we were going.”

That ride has lasted now through six decades, ten children, fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“We’ve been together since we were kids,” Danny said. “We grew up together, went to church together and school together.”

Besides the years of raising children, the two have worked together in the bike shop, side-by-side, all those years and still today.

“We are here six days a week and in church on Sunday,” Dolly said.

Neither have plans of slowing down from working or riding.

“I still ride a bike. I love to ride a bike,” Danny said. “I’m getting old, but it’s so great to get out and ride a bike.”