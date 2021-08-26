Guilford County woman serving up great Southern food with a side of laughter

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Your heart and stomach will never go hungry in Lisa Clapp’s kitchen. Her table is full of Southern personality and food with many of her fresh ingredients coming straight from her farm.

“I’ve got eggs straight from the bird’s butt,” she says, while preparing deviled eggs. “I beat the eggs with an electric mixer, I don’t mash them, that’s too much work.”

Her humor in the kitchen is what people have fallen in love with.

“I think humor is the spice of life, I think laughter is the best thing you can do even if you are laughing at yourself,” she said.

She has more than 300,000 fans who tune in for helpings of food recipes and fun on Facebook and her website, Cookin’ Cuttin’ Up and Ceepin it Real.

“I’m really just doing what is normal when you are married to a farmer and you have vegetables coming off the farm you have to do something with them,” she said.

Even Paula Deen is a fan, having Lisa cook with her in her home recently.

“I love doing it and as long as people like it I’ll continue to do it.”