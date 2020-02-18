Greensboro radio star looks back on successful career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Hall of fame disc jockey Jim Starr says the secret to a successful radio career is simple.

"It's no secret. It's just loving radio," said Starr, who got his radio name from a radio executive right after he started. "He said Jim Starr is going to be your name because you are going to be a star."

He spent most of his career in Nashville at WVOL.

Though Nashville is known for country, Starr played the blues.

"I worked a lot of markets in radio," he said. "But never worked at a place like Nashville."

Starr grew up in Patterson, New Jersey, but it was while visiting his grandmother in South Carolina as a boy that he first discovered radio.

"Inside, those old radios had those tubes, and they would light up," he said. "[Grandmother] would come out and say turn that radio down, and I got plenty of spankings because of that."

It was a job at WTOB that brought him to North Carolina. And while working there, he was inducted in the National Black Radio Hall of Fame.

"It was the pinnacle of my career," he said. "That's the best of the best."