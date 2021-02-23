‘God allowed me a platform to stand on’; Asheboro singer answers call to perform National Anthem across country

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Marcus Lowery is a man with a song in his heart.

“I get up in the morning and sing it. It’s just a part of me. It’s in me,” said Lowery who started singing in church when he was 5 years old. “In high school I was quiet. Maybe in my junior year, I decided to get in a talent show, and from there I just started singing all the time.”

These days he’s performing on much larger stages performing the National Anthem across the country.

“I’ve actually done NASCAR, the Charlotte Hornets, the Oakland A’s,” said Lowery who can sing it well but admits it’s not easy. “There are 13 octaves you have to go to, and sometimes you don’t hit all of them, but if you hit most of them, it’s smooth sailing.”

Lowery says he also understands the controversy and protest that’s surrounded the anthem in recent years but feels like performing the song is a calling.

“I’ve gotten some grief over performing the song, but at the end of the day I know God opened a door for me,” said Lowery. “God allowed me a platform to stand on, and no matter what people — Black or white — think, God wants me to sing.”

He says it’s still hard for him to believe a little boy from Ramseur could grow up to sing before some of the largest sporting events.

“At 5 years old, I didn’t know my plan, but God had to direct my path to get me where I am right now,” he said.