ROCKFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a dessert native to Surry County with a funny name. Sonker is juicier than a cobbler, made with local fruits in season and is large enough to feed farming families.

While locals enjoy long-time family recipes, visitors can get a taste along the Surry Sonker Trail.

The trail includes eight stops, including bakeries, a chocolate confectionery, a general store, a winery restaurant and a bar.

If you would like to get a taste, visit the 41st Annual Sonker Festival, which is set for Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edwards-Franklin House on Haystack Road in Mount Airy.