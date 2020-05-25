Germanton woman shares the history behind old names

GERMANTON, N.C. — Hayley Cox loves the simpler times.

“I’ve always kind of been an old soul, I love history, family history and old names,” the elementary school teacher said. “I just find it fascinating.”

The name collector has notebooks full of names.

“While the older names are fascinating, I’m really fascinated with the story behind the name,” she said.

Cox shares the names and the stories behind them on her Instagram page @nameswithastory.

Cox finds the names in all kinds of places including cemeteries, recipe books and old newspapers.

“Many of my friends now send me old names when they come across them,” she said.