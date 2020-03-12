Germanton store uses giant bigfoot statue to attract customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTON, N.C. -- At Creekside Supply, they have all kinds of things that catch the wind and catch your eye.

"A lot of people have what I call 'look over there' syndrome," said owner Amber Stewart as she stood in front of 500+ pounds of concrete in the shape of a Bigfoot walking and pig. "Everyday there are probably 10 people that stop and get their picture taken with Harry and Wilbur."

Yes, she's named them Harry and Wilbur. It all started with just Harry right after they opened the store. The family thought it might be a good way to attract attention.

"He looked a little lonely and so he needed a friend," she said. "So we added Wilbur."

But Harry is still the star attraction.

"It's become a landmark for the store," she said.

The store sells all sizes of Bigfoots, but you can't take Harry and Wilbur home with you.

"Nope, they are not for sale," she said.

You can find Creekside Supply at 3385 Highway 65, Germanton.