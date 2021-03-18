From mother to daughter: Mocksville woman transforms family heirlooms into works of art



MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — The Artist Market on Main Street is an outlet for the talents of local artists like Nancy Stewart.

She creates a number of pieces from pen and ink to what she calls glass mosaic.

“You cut it so you have forms to make it float on glass,” she said as she includes bits and pieces of discarded jewelry. The inspiration for it came from her mother.

“I have all my mother’s stuff and I just couldn’t get rid of it so I was going through her old broaches and I thought this would be neat,” she said.

The first one she made was a wreath she created with her mother’s broaches. Then she applied the same idea to Christmas trees.

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “This is one way I can appreciate her and remember her.”

Now, she’s on the hunt for all kinds of jewelry and discarded picture frames. She can completely get absorbed in one of these. “

I lose track of time with all this,” she said.

Once she’s finished arranging anything, she covers it all with resin.

“I think they are all unique,” she said.

What started as a way for Nancy to save her mother’s old jewelry turned in to a new way for her to broach her art.

You can find Nancy’s work at the Artist Market on Main at 143 North Main Street, Mocksville.