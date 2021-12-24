Four generations have been creating tasty Moravian treats in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – For nearly 100 years the Wilkerson family has been baking Moravian holiday favorites like spice cookies and sugar cakes.

“We bake everything fresh,” said Chelsi Wilkerson, who is the fourth generation of the Wilkerson Moravian Bakery. “Baking together and sitting around and enjoying it is a tradition for us.”

This time of year, they are working around the clock.

“We make our own brown sugar,” said Dewey Guy Wilkerson III as he checked the ovens on their famous Moravian sugar cake. “It takes several hours to perfect the cakes.”

In addition to the cakes, they bake many flavors of Moravian cookies.

“All our cookies are based around North Carolina,” said Chelsi. “Butter rum is a favorite.”

For many, no matter their faith, Moravian favorites are a part of the holiday and still baked by the Wilkerson under a Moravian star.

“We always wanted to be a part of something,” said Chelsi. “This is it.”

The Wilkerson Moravian Bakery has three locations in Winston-Salem and ships globally at WilkersonBakery.com