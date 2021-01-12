Forsyth County blacksmith creates pieces that are both beautiful and functional

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — The work of a blacksmith has hardly changed for centuries.

“You know, it’s an old trade,” said Frank Naples, who’s been shaping metal using fire and force for decades. “We sort of lean toward architectural ironwork.”

He’s created pieces that are both beautiful and functional.

“We like to say, ‘We weld for dough and for show,” said Naples, who makes everything from fences, fire screens to home decor with each piece being unique. “I tell people there is not another one like it in town.”

The craft takes years of practice and Naples does it the old way with a forge fired with coal and he plans to keep forging ahead.

“I don’t plan on quitting no, … ever.”

