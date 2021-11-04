Former Triad art teacher now has ‘dream job’ creating masterpieces out of salvaged wood

KING, N.C. (WGHP) – Aaron Gibbons is living the dream in his woodworking shop.

“It kind of was a hobby, something I did on the weekends and evenings,” Gibbons said. “At a point, I didn’t have time to go to my day job.”

His former day job was an art teacher with elementary students.

“When I taught I had the best job in the school,” he said. “Kids love to come to art class.”

Today his lifelong love of art is now found in wood.

“I identify myself as an artist first and a craftsman second,” Gibbons said. “Pretty much when I got into woodworking I got into salvaging wood.”

His artist’s eye takes him outside constantly hunting for wood.

“By going out, salvaging that piece of wood and hand-selecting that material it really does make it one of a kind,” he said.

Gibbons discovers the beauty found in the imperfections of the wood. His search leads to creating everything from furniture to art, something rooted in his family.

“I count my blessings daily,” he said. “It is the dream job, for sure.”

You can find Aaron Gibbons online at aarongibbons.com or Instagram @aarongibbonsartist